Failed businessman arrested for hospital arson

Listen to this article

Police arrest a 40-year-old man accused of setting fire to a hospital building in Ubon Ratchathani's Det Udom district on Friday. (Capture from a clip posted on Det Udom police station Facebook page)

UBON RATCHATHANI - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for setting fire on a public hospital building in Det Udom district on Friday, leading to the evacuation of patients and injuries to four people.

Police at Na Yia station arrested the suspect, whose name has not been released, on Friday night. He was taken to Det Udom station for questioning.

The suspect admitted that the arson was pre-meditated. He had surveyed Det Udom Hospital beforehand and arrived with three plastic bags containing fuel. He threw the bags into the building, lit alcohol cubes and used them to ignite the fuel, causing the fire to spread.

The man also fired a gun at a hospital staff member who tried to put out the blaze.

According to a source, the suspect had been stressed after a failed business venture and alleged fraud. He rented a car from an airport to his home in Phibun Mangsahan district to plan the attack. He then went to Detudom Hospital before setting fire to the third floor of the hospital building.

During the escape, he drove into a staff member of Na Yia Hospital and three students riding on two motorcycles in nearby Na Yia district.

The suspect claimed that he committed the crime just to relieve stress and had never used medical services at the state-run Det Udom Hospital.

The arrest followed the fire at the hospital in this northeastern province, prompting staff to evacuate patients. Det Udom police said the fire broke out on the third floor of Building 3 where an ear, nose and throat treatment unit is located.

At about 5.30pm, the Ubon Ratchathani municipality reported that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

Det Udom police shared a video clip of the arrest on their Facebook page.