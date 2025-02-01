Chinese human trafficking suspect caught in Chon Buri

Woman suspected of obtaining workers for foreign companies operating illegally in Thailand

Listen to this article

A Chinese woman suspected of trafficking illegal migrant workers is questioned by Thai police in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri on Saturday. (Police photo)

A Chinese woman has been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking in Chon Buri province and is now facing extradition.

The police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) apprehended Lyu Ruoxi at her home in Bang Lamung district on Saturday morning.

The suspect was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on Dec 17 on charges of facilitating illegal border crossings by other people.

Police suspected Ms Lyu had acted as an agent who obtained illegal migrant workers employed by foreign businesses operating unlawfully in Thailand.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is coordinating with Chinese authorities to take further legal action against her. She is set to be extradited once legal proceedings are completed.