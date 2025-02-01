Nine injured in Phuket bus plunge

7 foreign tourists and 2 Thais shaken up after bus skids off hilly road

A tour bus lies in the bushes after skidding off a hilly road heading to Patong beach in Phuket on Saturday afternoon. Nine people, seven of them foreign tourists, were hurt. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Nine people, including seven foreigners, were injured when a tour bus plunged 20 metres down a hill from a road heading to Patong beach on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on Karon hill in tambon Karon of Muang district, said Pol Col Khunnadet Na Nongkhai, chief of Karon police, who was alerted at about 1pm.

The driver told police that the bus was travelling from Kata beach to Patong when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve and skidded off the road for about 20 metres.

The force of the crash injured nine people — five men and four women. They were four Chinese, two Russians, a German and a Thai woman and the Thai driver. Four of them were sent to Patong Hospital.

Rescue workers were preparing to retrieve the bus as the police investigation continued.