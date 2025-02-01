Thai protesters oppose bid to help migrant workers

‘Thais Won’t Tolerate’ take complaints to the UN, saying Thai workers are suffering

A protester places a slipper on a poster of Weera Saengthong, leader of the Bright Future labour activist group, during a demonstration on Saturday outside the United Nations office in Bangkok. Members of the “Thais Won’t Tolerate” group oppose calls for improved conditions for migrant workers in Thailand. (Photo supplied)

A network known as “Thais Won’t Tolerate” has urged the United Nations to reject requests from a coalition of Myanmar workers in Thailand to improve conditions for migrant labourers.

Akkhrawut Kraisisombat, also known as Tae Achiva, and Arnon Klinkaew, chairman of the Thai People Protecting the Monarchy group, joined members of Thais Won’t Tolerate outside the UN offices in Bangkok.

They voiced their their discontent with the workers’ group, known as Bright Future, after it submitted its requests to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday.

The letter included requests aimed at improving working conditions and care for foreign workers, as well as a call for the UN to denounce the upcoming general elections in Myanmar scheduled for later this year.

On Friday, Myanmar’s defence and security council extended a state of emergency for another six months until July 31, further delaying plans for the long-promised general elections as the civil war rages on four years after the military coup.

Mr Akkhrawut said the gathering was of national importance, arguing that the presence of illegal foreign workers has increasingly become a pressing issue for Thai people.

He pointed to reported demands to raise the minimum wage for migrants to 600-700 baht, compared with a top rate of 400 baht for Thais. He also voiced concerns over rising crime and criminal syndicates involving foreigners.

He said that Bright Future, led by Thai activist Weera Saengthong, should focus on achieving its objectives within Myanmar rather than seeking intervention abroad.

While the Thai group did not engage in discussions with representatives from Bright Future during the demonstration at the UN, Mr Akkhrawut said his network would not tolerate “the oppression of the Thai people”