Murder suspect in British custody after deportation from Thailand

Briton wanted in connection with death of Thai wife in Yorkshire two decades ago

Listen to this article

Chumsi Seekanya, next to her husband Buasa, shows a picture of their missing daughter Lamduan, and a sketch of a still-unidentified woman whose body was found in Yorkshire, England in 2004, at their home in Udon Thani in January 2019. (Photo by Yuttapong Kumnodnae)

A 62-year-old British man suspected of killing his Thai wife in his homeland over two decades ago has been repatriated, according to a source at the Immigration Police.

David Stuart Armitage, wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom for the murder of his wife, Lamduan Seekanya, in 2004, was arrested on Jan 23 in Muang district of Kanchanaburi.

He was handed over to the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, which subsequently put him on a flight to London. On arrival at Heathrow Airport, he was taken into custody by North Yorkshire police.

Lamduan’s body was found in a stream in the Yorkshire Dales on Sept 20, 2004. Hikers found her body near Pen-y-ghent, about 65 kilometres northwest of Leeds.

An autopsy determined she had died about three weeks prior to the discovery of her body, but she could not be identified. Local residents paid for her burial in a churchyard in Horton-in-Ribblesdale. As no one knew who she was at the time, locals dubbed her “The Lady of the Hills”.

Due to advances in forensic technology, investigators were later able to piece together a more detailed picture of the victim. They came to the conclusion she had been murdered.

A major breakthrough came in 2019 when Lamduan’s parents in Udon Thani read a BBC story about the case and believed the woman could be their daughter, who vanished in 2004. DNA testing confirmed Lamduan’s identity.

Her mother, Chumsi, previously said Lamduan worked in a Thai restaurant in England. Before she disappeared, Lamduan often called home to tell her that her husband often abused her.

Lamduan met Mr Armitage in Chiang Mai in June 1990 while he was teaching English. They married at the British embassy in Bangkok in January 1991 and moved to Britain in July that year.

They had two children and were living in northern England before her death. Mr Armitage moved back to Thailand and started to teach English at a university in Kanchanaburi after his wife disappeared.