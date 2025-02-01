Interior Ministry defends request for more info on Myanmar

Listen to this article

Power lines of the Provincial Electricity Authority cross the border from Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai province to Tachilek in Shan state of Myanmar. (Photo: PEA Facebook account)

The Ministry of Interior has defended its request to Thai security authorities for more information about the provision of electricity to areas suspected of hosting illegal activities in Myanmar.

Ansit Samphantarat, permanent secretary for the ministry and chairman of the board of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), was responding to questions on Saturday after minister Anutin Charnvirakul sent the request to the National Security Council (NSC).

In his letter, Mr Anutin noted that the PEA supplies electricity to Myanmar in five areas. If any of these areas are found to be involved in illegal activities, power supply to them can be cut off. The challenge is finding a way to do so without affecting other electricity consumers such as ordinary households and businesses.

Mr Ansit said that supplying power to a neighbouring country is a government policy that has both security and humanitarian dimensions.

The Interior Ministry is responsible for internal security only while the PEA, which is under the ministry’s supervision, needs information from relevant authorities before it can consider taking further action.

“The move by the ministry and the PEA is part of the normal working process,” said Mr Ansit. “It is seeking information to consider further actions after the cabinet resolution.”

He was referring to a cabinet resolution on May 14 last year which stated that the ministry should coordinate with certain agencies to suspend the provision of cross-border public utility services that have been used illegally for drug networks, money laundering, call-centre scam gangs and human trafficking.

Mr Ansit said the issue is highly sensitive and comprehensive information is needed. The PEA has invited representatives from 25 agencies to meet on Feb 6 to provide information, he added.

Following Mr Anutin’s request, the NSC said it had no authority to say which areas in the neighbouring country are considered dangerous to Thailand.