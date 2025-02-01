Civil servant peeper caught in Khon Kaen restroom

Suspect admits taking videos and selling them to online groups

A plainclothes police officer checks a laptop computer seized from a Tambon Administrative Organisation director, after the latter was arrested for filming two police officers in a restroom in Khon Kaen on Saturday. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

A local civil servant from Udon Thani has been arrested after being caught secretly filming two police officers in a restroom in Khon Kaen with the intent to distribute video clips to online groups.

Police were notified about a man acting suspiciously in a petrol station restroom on Mittraphap Road in Nam Phong district of Khon Kaen on Saturday, according to local media reports.

The suspect was found filming restroom users, including two police inspectors, with his mobile phone.

The two officers grew suspicious and approached the man. When they examined his mobile phone, they found many videos and images of people using restrooms.

A search of his car uncovered a notebook with a list of members, a TAO laptop computer and a black handbag that contained other pieces of evidence.

The suspect, identified only as Ae, is a director of a Tambon Administration Organisation in Udon Thani, said Pol Col Chumphon Buachum, the Superintendent of the Nam Phong police station.

Further investigation revealed that Mr Ae had been sharing the videos on X, and also inviting people to join secret online groups on platforms such as Line and Telegram for a 250-baht fee.

Pol Col Chumphon said the suspect admitted he had been secretly filming people urinating and distributing the videos online for money for more than a year.

The suspect initially faces charges of inputting obscene content into a computer system and producing and distributing sexually explicit materials for commercial purposes.