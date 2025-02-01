Thai officials in Israel to bring hostages home

Timing of repatriation depends on assessment of five men’s medical fitness, says foreign minister

Listen to this article

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa greets the freed Thai hostages at Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon. (Photo: @ingshin X account)

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa arrived in Israel on Saturday to oversee the expected repatriation of five Thai nationals recently released after being held hostage by Hamas for 15 months.

Mr Maris and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday morning local time and later visited the five Thais at Al-Shamir Medical Centre, where a Zoom conference was held with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Ms Paetongtarn wrote later in a post on X that the government has assigned the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to follow up on the compensation the freed hostages will receive from both Israel and Thailand.

She said compensation from the Israel National Insurance Institute would include 1,000 shekels a month (10,000 baht) until age 67, with additional sums paid yearly after that. (Story continues below)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks with the freed Thai hostages on a Zoom call from Tel Aviv. (Photo: @ingshin X account)

The five Thais freed by Hamas speak with PM Paetongtarn on a Zoom call at Shamir Medical Center in Tel Aviv on Saturday. (Photo: @MFAThai X account)

Mr Maris also met with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar, to discuss the process of repatriating the five Thais to Thailand.

A military medical team currently in Israel played a key role in coordinating the men’s release and will continue working to facilitate their return as soon as possible.

Before departing for Israel on Friday night, Mr Maris said that as far as he was aware, the hostages who were freed on Thursday were in good physical health. However, he noted that their prolonged captivity may have significantly impacted their mental health.

“It will likely take eight to ten days for them to undergo thorough physical and mental health examinations, as well as an assessment to determine their fitness to fly home,” he said.

“Of course, we want them to reunite with their families as soon as possible,” he added. “Being back with their loved ones should also aid in their mental recovery.”

The minister expressed gratitude to Israel for its continued efforts in securing the release of the hostages, as well as to the Thai military team that worked for nearly a month to facilitate their freedom.

He also extended Thailand’s appreciation to Qatar, Egypt, Iran, and Turkey for their assistance.

Related: Hamas frees three more Israelis