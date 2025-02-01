China backs Thai ‘smart classroom’ project

Two prototype classroms set up at school in Bangkok

Listen to this article

The Office of Basic Education Commission (Obec) and a Chinese partner have launched a “digital smart classroom” pilot to promote learning anywhere and at any time.

Guangxi University and Baijiayun Information Technology Ltd, a one-stop AI video technology service provider, have teamed up to support the programme, said Acting Sub Lt Thanu Wongjinda, the Obec secretary-general.

Two prototype digital smart classrooms have been set up at Benjamarachalai School in Bangkok.

Engineers from Guangxi University installed the system to make sure the platform was ready for use from May 2024. The Guangxi University team also provided training to teachers on how to use it.

The system also supports live teaching and collaborative learning via online systems.

Obec and Guangxi University signed a memorandum of understanding last year, which focuses on developing digital innovations for teaching, and research to develop smart classrooms.

“I am pleased that the group from Guangxi University and Baijiayun Information Technology have provided good learning opportunities for Thai students,” Acting Sub Lt Thanu said.

The Ministry of Education also was supporting the use of digital technology to improve the quality of education so students can gain access knowledge anywhere, anytime and free of charge. It would help reduce education inequality and increase learning opportunities nationwide.

Obec also has plans to launch a national learning platform to enhance equal learning and will allocate laptops and tablets to over 600,000 students, he said.

“Digital technology in schools will help enhance skills for students and teachers, increase convenience in teaching and learning management, and aligns well with Thailand’s vision for education in the future,” he said.