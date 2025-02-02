Tackle Thailand's smog 'at source': seminar

Listen to this article

Experts have urged the government to prioritise air quality management with clear, science-based policies and a long-term action plan. As pollution worsens, cooperation between state agencies, researchers, and the public is essential, a seminar was told.

Speaking at the 30th Chula the Impact seminar under the theme "Chula thinks together to solve the PM2.5 crisis", held by Chulalongkorn University, experts from different fields discussed the dangers of PM2.5 pollution, shared findings, and suggested solutions.

The event aimed to raise public awareness and provide research-based recommendations for change.

Prof Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, highlighted the university's commitment to using scientific research to address environmental challenges.

The discussions focused on identifying the sources of PM2.5, understanding its health risks, and developing policies to reduce pollution.

The experts warned about the serious health effects of PM2.5.

Patthrarawalai Sirinara, of the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, said: "PM2.5 exposure can cause both short-term and long-term health problems, including lung irritation, cancer, and heart disease".

Research also found toxic heavy metals in Bangkok's air, increasing cancer risks. "If Thailand adopts the WHO's air quality standard of <15 mcg/m³, cancer cases could drop by 44%," she said.

Assoc Prof Sirima Panyamethikul, from Chulalongkorn University's Department of Environmental Engineering, stressed the need for better pollution control.

"We must tackle pollution at its source -- traffic, factories, and transboundary haze. Separate efforts won't work," she said.

Experts also called for better air quality monitoring, stricter pollution control measures, and improved public awareness.

PM2.5 pollution in Thailand derives from traffic, factories, crop burning, and haze from neighbouring countries.

Weighing in: Experts from different fields led by Prof Wilert Puriwat (third from left), president of Chulalongkorn University, take a group photo at the 30th Chula the Impact seminar to help solve the PM2.5 crisis.

Long-term exposure can lead to serious health issues, including lung disease, heart problems, and even cancer. Studies show Bangkok's air contains harmful metals, making it even more dangerous.