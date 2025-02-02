Man arrested in Tak with 1500 phones, SIM cards 'used for scams'

Listen to this article

Military and police officers in the border western province of Tak display some of the 1,251 mobile phones confiscated from a call centre gang based in Myawaddy, Myanmar on Sunday.(Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Security officials have arrested a man and seized a large quantity of computers, mobile phones and SIM cards belonged to call-centre scammers in Mae Ramat district of this border western province.

A combined team of soldiers from Ratchamanu Task Force, border patrol police and administrative officials patrolled and set up checkpoints in the Thai-Myanmar border areas in tambon Mae Ramat on Saturday to detect illegal activities.

They stopped a Toyota pickup truck for a search and found 1,251 mobile phones, 274 SIM cards and 19 computers inside the vehicle.

The driver – identified by officers only as Tid, 45 – said he was paid 5,000 baht to collect the items from a spot by the Moei River at Bann Nam Dib Bon Warn village in Mae Ramat district. He was to send them via a private parcel delivery service company to someone named only as Pawalee in Watthana Nakhon district of Sa Kaeo, a border province with Cambodia.

Col Natthakorn Ruantip, commander of the Ratchamanu Task Force supervising five of nine districts in Tak, said on Sunday a subsequent investigation indicated that the seized electronics belonged to a call-centre network based in Myawaddy, Myanmar, opposite Mae Sot district of Tak.

“They wanted to move their operation to the Cambodian side, opposite Sa Kaeo,” Col Natthakorn said.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other people involved. Mr Tid was taken to Mar Ramat police station for further questioning and legal action.