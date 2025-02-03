Concern as vaping soars among teens

E-cigarette liquid bottles of various flavours are seen at a store in Bangkok. They were later seized by the Customs Department, as e-cigarettes are illegal in Thailand. The Customs Department

Civil networks have unanimously agreed the e-cigarette issue should be elevated to a national agenda item following a tenfold increase in the number of young vapers in just one year.

The issue was raised at a seminar organised by the Senate committee on Social Development, Children, Youth, Women, the Elderly, People with Disabilities, the Underprivileged, and Social Diversity on Thursday in parliament.

It was attended by the government, private sector, civil society, academic outlets, communities, youth organisations, and parent networks. Participants included the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, and the Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Center.

Citing a 2022 e-cigarette report, Senate committee chair Varapas Phaiphannarat said the number of e-cigarette users aged 15-24 had surged more than tenfold, from 24,050 to 269,533 within a year.

Some 43% of primary school students aged nine to 12 had already tried e-cigarettes, with a particularly sharp rise in use among girls. "These figures indicate a serious public health crisis that threatens the well-being and future of Thai youth," Ms Varapas said, adding the issue also has long-term social and economic consequences.

The seminar focused on raising awareness of the dangers of e-cigarettes by empowering families, communities, and schools to take proactive roles in prevention. Participants also discussed measures to strengthen law enforcement.

Concerned parties were invited to help develop policies that prioritise youth welfare, aligning with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Prakit Vathesatogkit, president of the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation, cited a recent national survey showing that 17% of teenagers aged 13-15 were e-cigarette users, with the current figure possibly reaching 20-30%.

Dr Prakit warned that e-cigarettes contain nicotine, similar to conventional cigarettes. However, young vapers are particularly vulnerable, as early exposure to nicotine can have severe effects on brain development.

"Studies show that young vapers are five times more likely to suffer from depression and experience difficulties with concentration, irritability, and academic performance," he added.

He also urged lawmakers not to legalise e-cigarettes, citing the example of the Philippines, where it has led to increased smoking, a rise in the illegal tobacco trade, and reduced tax revenues.