Minister backs kratom crops to benefit farmers

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin yesterday pledged to promote kratom-based products to help boost farmers' incomes while ensuring safety standards are maintained.

He said the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) recent decision to raise the daily consumption limit of mitragynine from one milligramme to three milligrammes marks a key step in advancing kratom-infused products.

Mitragynine is an indole-based alkaloid commonly found in kratom plants.

Advocates of the plant say the substance can stimulate the nervous system, reduce pain, and boost energy.

It also has anti-inflammatory properties and helps alleviate stress.

However, consuming kratom also can cause intoxication, and excessive use over an extended period can lead to addiction.

Mr Somsak said he is aware of the plant's beneficial properties and has supported its use since serving as justice minister in the previous administration.

The plant has been removed from the national list of controlled substances, allowing people to cultivate, sell, buy, and consume kratom under FDA regulations.

Despite its removal from the drug list, kratom was initially not permitted for use in consumer goods, he said.

After assuming the position of public health minister last year, he pushed for kratom's benefits to be recognised, leading to the FDA's approval of an increased daily mitragynine limit.

Mr Somsak said the increase to three milligrammes will enable the development of a wider range of kratom-based products, providing farmers with greater income opportunities.