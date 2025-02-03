Reforestation project to help Phrae grow

Listen to this article

LoCoFoRest director Fredrik Silfwerbrand, right, introduces a Sweden-initiated forest restoration project to Phrae's deputy governor, Chaiyasit Chaisumritpol (4th from left), and Phrae forest officials. Tanyamai Anantakoraneewat

A Sweden-initiated forest restoration project has been introduced in the northern province of Phrae to help bolster the local wood industry while promoting sustainability in logging and urban development.

An international network of forestry agencies recently gathered in Phrae to launch LoCoFoRest (Locally Controlled Forest Restoration), a training programme by the Swedish Forest Agency to empower forest restoration.

The launch builds on last year's success of the "Change Project: Sustainable Wood City" spearheaded by the Thailand and Nordic Countries Innovation Unit in partnership with the public, private, and civil sectors in Phrae. It also aims to help push Phrae to become a "sustainable wood city", coinciding with the local livelihood, economy and environment.

Deputy governor Chaiyasit Chaisumritpol said Phrae has the fifth largest area of natural forest in the country. With local communities being able to produce, process and distribute wood without depending on state support, Phrae's high-quality teakwood has generated a good income.

However, he said the decline in wood demand and deforestation for agriculture has posed challenges to the province which relies on wood as a major economic driver.

So, this project was a great opportunity for the industry to exchange knowledge and find ways to enhance the value of forests together. It also aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals.

LoCoFoRest programme director Fredrik Silfwerbrand said Phrae has both the human resources and raw materials necessary for sustainable wood city development.

"Phrae's teakwood is amazing. Not only is it of premium quality, but the craftsmanship here is also highly competitive in the European luxury market," he said.

He said Sweden suffered severe deforestation over a century ago. The situation was similar to what has happened in Thailand, he said.

However, Sweden managed to recover by adopting sustainable practices. Among the practices was planting three new trees for each tree cut. Sweden has increased its forest coverage from 30% to 70%, generating economic benefits.

The Swedish forestry sector has also taken a market-driven approach and developed a wood industry that fosters widespread consumption. The country has become one of the world's top five exporters of wood and pulp while maintaining over 70% of its land as forested areas. Its "cutting trees but gaining forest" strategy has become a model for many other countries.

"LoCoFoRest looks to arrange exchange visits between Phrae and Sweden to show that a 'wood city' is not just about furniture but also includes wooden high-rise buildings," said Mr Silfwerbrand. "Wooden structures are climate-resilient and act as carbon sinks, making cities more sustainable."

Samchai Panomkwan, chair of the Phrae Sustainable Forestry Committee, said teakwood has been an integral part of Phrae's heritage for generations. The province housed the country's forestry school during the 1930s–1990s.

However, over recent decades, government policies have focused on growing cash crops which distanced locals from sustainable forest management.

Today, the majority of Phrae's population are farmers, many of them face economic hardship, Mr Samchai said. He expected the project to help renew the local vision and revitalise the industry.

"We have a great ambition to establish Phrae as a model Wood City and a centre for sustainable forestry education in the Southeast Asian region.

"This participatory approach, inspired by Sweden, will pave the way for a truly integrated forestry industry," said Mr Samchai.