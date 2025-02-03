Thap Lan park closed until April because of forest fires

Listen to this article

Officials review the situation in Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Monday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - Thap Lan National Park has been closed to the public for three months, starting immediately.

Deputy provincial governor Suraphan Silpasuwan said on Monday the entire park was being closed for three months to clear the way for rangers and other agencies to fight forest fires.

Blazes earlier spotted in Pak Thong Chai and Khon Buri districts were under control but could flare up again in the dry weather conditions, he said.

Thap Lan also covers part of Na Di district in Prachin Buri province.

Mr Suraphan warned that local people who ignore the closure and enter the park to collect wild products such as mushrooms would face legal action.

No fixed date was given for the park's reopening.

The decision to close the park was made at meeting on Monday of officials and local residents to evaluate the fire situation.