Thai power cutoff to scam facilities in Myanmar needs study: authorities

The delegation of Liu Zhongyi, Chinese assistant minister of public security, looks at business facilities in Myawaddy, Myanmar from Mae Sot district of Thailand's Tak province on Jan 29. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The government must consider relevant information carefully before deciding whether to cut off power supply to illicit businesses in Myanmar regions bordering Thailand, authorities said on Monday.

Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said that authorities would have to study the issue carefully, including conducting inspections by Myanmar and Thai officials in areas suspected of involvement with scams.

Mr Chatchai discussed the issue with representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), the armed forces and intelligence agencies. The discussions followed China’s request for Thailand to stop supplying resources to the scam gangs in Myawaddy that lured Chinese citizens.

According to the secretary-general of the National Security Council, there is evidence of transnational criminal organisations including call scam centres in areas opposite Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, Myawaddy and Phaya Tong Su. Myawaddy borders Thailand's Tak province and Phaya Tong Su is adjacent to Kanchanaburi province.

There are connections between call scam gangs and casino operators and the connections may include power supply, Mr Chatchai said.

Suspicious demand

Requests for power supply had risen suspiciously, but the Thai side rejected them because applicants could not reveal the objectives of their power requests, he said.

The Thai government and the PEA had cut off power supply to Shwe Kokko and KK Park in Myawaddy but facilities there remain operational, possibly based on oil-fuelled electricity generation. In some cases, users found other sources of electricity after the cutoff, he said.

Any power cutoff decision must be based on the PEA's power supply contracts and on the possible impact on people in the neighbouring country, Mr Chatchai said.

PEA deputy governor Prasit Junprasit said that the PEA would consider relevant information as soon as possible before authorities could decide on power disconnection.

The consideration would include surveys in suspected areas, he said.

However, the PEA deputy governor said, power cutoff would need cabinet approval because the power supply to Myanmar had been endorsed by the cabinet.

Otherwise, the power supply could stop when relevant contracts expire. Such contracts mostly last five years, Mr Prasit said.