More classrooms to get upgrades to be dust-free classroom

Kindergarten students at Wat Wimuttayaram School in the Bang Phlat area of Bangkok learn in classrooms equipped with air purifiers. (File photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has vowed to transform more classrooms into "dust-free classrooms" at BMA-run schools by the end of the year.

Speaking during a recent community inspection in Watthana district, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt emphasised the importance of addressing public concerns, particularly regarding environmental and public health issues.

On the issue of air pollution, Mr Chadchart confirmed that 744 out of 1,966 classrooms are earmarked to be upgraded into dust-free classrooms in 437 BMA-run schools.

The rest will be transformed into dust-free classrooms by the end of the year, he said.

Of the 437 schools, 429 also operate kindergartens.

Every BMA-run school will eventually have rooms equipped with air conditioners and air purifiers to protect students from PM2.5 pollution, which recently forced classes to be suspended, Mr Chadchart said.

However, concerns remain about private preschools going without dust-free rooms.

According to Mr Chadchart, the BMA is working to equip every centre with air quality monitoring devices within this year.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has urged schools to clean classrooms daily using damp cloths instead of sweeping or dusting to minimise airborne particles.

It also recommends sealing windows and doors and installing air purifiers and running a proper ventilation system in the rooms. Currently, over 2,000 schools and childcare centres nationwide have established dust-free rooms.

Bangkok residents continue to experience unhealthy air quality, with Monday's PM2.5 levels exceeding the safe limit of 37.5µg/m³ in 66 areas.

The three most polluted districts were Bung Kum (64µg/m³), Nong Chok (63.8µg/m³) and Lat Krabang (61.7µg/m³). Bangkok's weather conditions from Monday to Sunday are expected to further limit air pollution dispersion, keeping PM2.5 levels elevated.