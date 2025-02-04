Freed Thai hostages 'never gave up hope'

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday to express Thailand's appreciation for Israel's help in ensuring the safety of the Thai hostages recently released by Hamas. Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Five Thai hostages recently freed by Hamas said they never lost hope and did everything they could to stay as healthy as possible during their captivity.

Pongsak Thaenna, a native of Buri Ram, said life during captivity in Gaza was difficult and likened his freedom to being reborn.

"It felt like I came back from the dead. A second chance in life. I'm happy to be alive, and that's enough for me," he said.

During the ordeal, he had no idea what was happening outside his room. But Mr Pongsak said he never gave up hope that one day, he would be freed.

The thought of his family, particularly his 15-year-old daughter, who he had not seen for more than seven years, provided him with emotional support, he said.

Mr Pongsak shared his thoughts with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa at the hospital in Israel, where he and the four others -- Watchara Sriaou, Sathian Suwannakham, Surasak Rumnao and Bannawat Saethao -- are currently receiving medical treatment following their release after being held hostage by Hamas for more than a year.

Mr Bannawat, who was held captive with two other Thais, said that life in captivity was not comfortable, but his health was not too bad.

"After being freed, I felt so relieved. I never really knew if I'd make it back home. I kept wondering whether they would harm us, but they assured us they wouldn't.

"They did express some concern, asking if we could eat their food. We had to because we must survive," he said, adding that the three of them constantly supported each other.

According to Mr Maris, Israeli President Isaac Herzog also praised Thailand's role in supporting the ceasefire negotiations, which led to the release of more Thai hostages.

He said that the Israeli leader also urged Thailand to continue working with Israel and other nations to secure the release of the remaining Thai hostage whose status remains unknown.

Mr Maris, who met his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, said the Israeli minister praised Thailand's ability to secure the release of the five hostages.

The foreign minister attributed the success to Thailand's strong relationships with other countries, including Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, the US and Israel.

"This clearly demonstrates our potential for collaborating with friends and allies. While the two sides are at opposite ends, we stand in the middle and can push for negotiations through our diplomatic channels," he said.

He said further cooperation between the countries can serve as a "bridge builder", alongside the labour cooperation that has seen Thai workers become vital to Israel's agricultural sector.