Tougher cyber laws ahead

Listen to this article

A proposed amendment to an executive decree aimed at tackling cybercrime and protecting its victims is expected to be published in the Royal Gazette this month, according to Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

Addressing the Senate's concerns over rising online fraud and related financial damage, Mr Prasert said on Monday that efforts have been ramped up to fight technology crime.

Mr Prasert said the draft amendment to the executive, currently under review by the Council of State, will give authorities measures to combat the crime and aid victims.

Under the proposed amendment, banks, phone operators, and social media owners would be held responsible for damage from call centre scams if they are found negligent or reckless.

Telecom operators and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) would also be required to suspend SIM cards suspected to have been used by scammers.

The committee assessing money transactions under the Anti-Money Laundering Act would be allowed to return stolen money to victims without waiting for cases to be finalised in court.

Penalties for revealing personal data without consent would be increased, with offenders facing up to five years in prison or fines of up to five million baht.

Regarding proxy or mule bank accounts, the DES Ministry has been investigating the ownership of SIM cards to find irregularities, according to Mr Prasert.

The NBTC has been instructed to contact individuals possessing many SIMs and those making over 100 calls per day for explanations. SIM cards will be suspended if their owners fail to provide valid reasons, he said.

At a press conference, Mr Prasert said more than 1.6 million bank accounts were already suspended for suspected links to fraudsters by the end of December last year during the government's crackdown on mule accounts. He urged individuals with these accounts to contact their banks and close them to avoid being prosecuted, as banks have tightened checks on customers to prevent the use of proxy accounts for fraudulent transactions. Those found guilty of opening accounts on behalf of criminals also face stiff penalties.