Safe air in most Thai provinces

A helicopter is used to put out forest fire in the eastern province of Trat on Monday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkhlaihong)

People in 41 out of 77 provinces in Thailand have safe air to breathe on Tuesday morning while hazardous levels of ultrafine dust remain in parts of the North, the Central Plain and the East but do not reach a critical level, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

Gistda’s report on the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) at 8am showed no red levels (hazardous to health) of the ultrafine dust nationwide.

All unsafe degrees of air pollution detected were at orange (starting to affect health) levels ranging from 38.6 to 72 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours in 36 provinces. The safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.

The highest PM2.5 level (72µg/m³) was recorded in Sukhothai, followed by 67.8µg/m³ in Trat, 67.4 in Phrae, 66.7 in Kamphaeng Phet, 58.1 in Lampang, 58 in Uttaradit, 57.2 in Phitsanulok, 55.8 in Nan, 52.5 in Tak, 48.5 in Phayao, 48.2 in Pathum Thani, 47.9 in Nakhon Nayok, 47.4 in Ayutthaya, 47 in Sing Buri, 46.8 in Chachoengsao, 46.6 in Uthai Thani, 46.1 in Prachin Buri, 45.8 in Ang Thong, 45.7 in Saraburi, 45.5 in Lamphun, 45.5 in Chon Buri, 44.8 in Phetchaburi, 44.7 in Nakhon Sawan, 43.8 in Phichit, 42.3 in Suphan Buri and Chanthaburi, 41.6 in Lop Buri, 40.7 in Chai Nat, 40.6 in Ratchaburi, 40.3 in Kanchanaburi, 40 in Samut Songkhram, 39.9 in Rayong, 39.5 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 39.1 in Chiang Rai, 38.9 in Bangkok and 38.6 in Samut Prakan.

Sixteen provinces had moderate air quality represented in yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 25.1 to 35.2µg/m³.

In descending order of PM2.5 levels, they were Pattani, Yala, Nakhon Pathom, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Chaiyaphum, Phetchabun, Phuket, Narathiwat, Sa Kaeo, Songkhla, Nakhon Ratchasima, Trang, Phangnga, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Twelve provinces had good air, represented in green levels of PM2.5 ranging from 17.1 to 24.9µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Surat Thani, Khon Kaen, Phatthalung, Satun, Ranong, Krabi, Mae Hong Son, Loei, Chumphon, Buri Ram, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Si Sa Ket.

Thirteen provinces in the Northeast had very good air quality represented in blue levels of PM2.5 ranging from 7.8 to 14.7µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Surin, Kalasin, Ubon Ratchathani, Yasothon, Sakon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Bueng Kan and Amnat Charoen.