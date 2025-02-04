Hundreds of arrests, gambling den busted in Nakhon Nayok

Some of the cash and gambling chips worth over 3 million baht seized during the raid on a major gambling den in Nakhon Nayok's Ongkharak district late on Monday night. (Photo: Department of Provincial Administration's law enforcement centre)

More than 200 gamblers and bookmakers were arrested and chips and cash worth about 3 million baht seized during a raid by provincial law enforcement officials in Ongkharak district of Nakhon Nayok on Monday night.

A 60-strong team of provincial officials raided the gambling den, located in a dry paddy field, about 10.30pm.

Upon entering the premises, the team found and detained 218 gamblers and staff. Cash amounting to 560,570 baht and gambling chips worth 2.4 million baht, about 3 million baht in total, were seized, along with gambling machines. Fifty vehicles were impounded.

All arrestees were taken to Ongkharak police station for legal action.

The operation followed complaints lodged with the Nakhon Nayok Damrong Dhama Centre and the Interior Ministry’s Damrong Dhama Centre about a major gambling den operating there around the clock.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered the raid.