Narrow escape for bombed police-truck family

Listen to this article

The black Toyota pickup (centre) was damaged by the bomb explosion at Si Sakhon police station in Si Sakhon district, Narathiwat, on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT - A policeman drove his children to school and his wife to work before parking his pickup at Si Sakhon district police station, where a bomb hidden underneath it exploded shortly afterwards.

The bombed black Toyota pickup belonged to Pol Sgt Maj Sulkiflee Jehmama, 32.

A police source said he parked the vehicle at home on Monday night and on Tuesday morning used it take his two children to school and his wife to work at a hospital. He then continued to Sri Sakhon police station, where he parked and left the vehicle.

At some stage, a bomb had been placed underneath the truck, in a rear wheel housing. It exploded about 9am, probably detonated by a timer.

There was no one near the vehicle at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

Investigators were going through recordings from security cameras and hoped to learn more as the investigation continued.

About 9.20am, another vehicle was engulfed in flames at a parking lot in front of a paramilitary ranger base in Yi Ngo district. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.