Policeman's pickup bombed, vehicle burnt in deep South

The black Toyota pickup (centre) was damaged by the bomb explosion at Sri Sakhon police station in Sri Sakhon district, Narathiwat, on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT - A small bomb planted in a policeman's pickup truck exploded and a car was destroyed by fire in separate incidents this southern border province on Tuesday morning.

The black Toyota pickup was parked at the Sri Sakhon police station in Sri Sakhon district. The explosive detonated about 9am.

The truck belonged to a police officer. There was no-one near the vehicle at the time and there were no injuries reported. The explosive was planted at the back of the vehicle.

Investigators believed the bomb was detonated by a timer.

About 9.20am, another vehicle was engulfed in flames at a parking lot in front of a paramilitary ranger base in Yi Ngo district. The cause of the fire was still being investigated.