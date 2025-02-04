B5m gold heist in Pathum Thani mall

Police question two employees of the Aurora gold shop after the robbery in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, on Monday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

Police are hunting a robber who fled with jewellery worth about 5 million baht from a shopping mall gold shop in Pathum Thani province on Monday.

The Aurora gold shop, on the second floor of the Big C superstore in tambon Bueng Kham Phroi of Lam Luk Ka district, was robbed a few minutes before noon on Monday, Pol Lt Gen Akradet Pimolsri, an assistant national police chief, said.

The thief made off with more than 100 baht-weight of gold necklaces, worth slightly over 5 million baht.

Crime scene investigators found fingerprints which should be useful, he said. Security camera footage showed that although the robber was well covered up, he did not wear gloves.

There were two female employees on duty when the robber entered the shop at 11.24am, but no customers.

Employee Lawan Orna, 35, said the robber was a man about 160 centimetres tall. He wore a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black-and-white Nike sneakers, a round hat and a face mask.

She said the man moved behind the counter and told her and her colleague to sit down, before gathering up gold necklaces from showcases and then leaving.

Camera recordings showed the robber calmly grabbing the necklaces and walking away from the shop through the mall, and then leaving on a motorcycle.

The employees did not try to resist. Pol Lt Gen Akradet said they did the right thing.

The investigation is continuing.