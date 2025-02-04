Thai cabinet approves Korat-Nong Khai high-speed rail

Completion of second-phase will provide seamless travel from Bangkok to China by 2030

Listen to this article

A Fuxing Hao CR300 train made by CRRC Corp, the Chinese state-owned company that is the world’s largest supplier of rail transit equipment, is expected to be used on the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima high-speed line. (Photo supplied)

The cabinet on Tuesday formally approved the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed train line, from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai, with an investment of about 340 billion baht.

The line would link up with the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima first phase now under construction, allowing for fast travel from the Thai capital to Yunnan in China via Laos where a high-speed line is already operating.

As of last month, construction of the first-phase section was about 36% complete, several years behind schedule.

Delays have been caused by disputes with China over financing, problems with contractors facing liquidity problems, the pandemic, as well as a controversy surrounding the construction of the Ayutthaya station, which conservationists said could affect a Unesco World Heritage site.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said last week that the ministry expects to call bids for the 357-kilometre second phase this week, with construction to be completed by 2030.

The approval of the second phase comes the day before Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra makes her first official visit to China.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsab said the prime minister would use the visit to push for cooperation on economic, trade and investment issues during her trip.

Ms Paetongtarn hopes to accelerate the promotion of long-term investment partnerships, especially in future fields vital for green and digital transformation in Thailand such as electric vehicles, semiconductor production and data centres, said Mr Jirayu.

The prime minister also asked the cabinet to place more importance on standards, quality and safety of products, particularly agricultural and food products. This follows the rejection by China of Thai durian and sugar syrup shipments. The durian issue has been resolved but syrup shipments worth hundreds of millions of baht remain blocked.

Ms Paetongtarn also reiterated the government’s increased emphasis on safety measures for tourists, saying she would not let transnational gangs, particularly call centre scams, use Thailand as a transit point, said the spokesman.