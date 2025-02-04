PM approves cutting off power, fuel to scammers in Myanmar

Thai and Chinese officials look at an economic zone in Myawaddy of Myanmar from a border area in Mae Sot district, Tak, late last month. Chinese officials paid a visit amid their concern about scams near the Thai border. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has approved an immediate end to the provision of fuel and electricity to call-scam gangs operating in Myanmar near the Thai border.

Ms Paetongtarn said on Tuesday that where there was clear evidence that scammers were benefitting from power and fuel provided from Thailand, the supply could be cut off right away.

Many communities in Myanmar near the Thai border also rely on Thailand for fuel and electricity.

“We must take care of our people," the prime minister said.

The activies of the scam gangs had a huge impact on Thai people and on the national image.

"This requires serious measures… which can be imposed at once… This is a serious matter… which really concerns every country,” Ms Paetongtarn said.

Asked when the supply should be disconnected, Ms Paetongtarn said, “It can be done today. If discussions come to a clear conclusion, it can be cut off today.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phutham Wechayachai said the Provincial Electricity Authority could cut off cross-border power supply right away if it was affecting national security.

The supply contracts allowed the PEA to either reduce or disconnect it in the interests of national security, he said.

“From June 2022 to June 2024, more than 500,000 Thai people fell victim [to scam gangs] and lost over 60 billion baht… I think that a gradual decrease in the power supply would be too slow, because the problem is already severe,” Mr Phumtham said.

“Today I will tell the NSC [National Security Council] to inform the PEA that this issue is critical and the supply of power [to scammers] must be ended right away,” he said.