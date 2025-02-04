BMA defends bus shelter project

City Hall says new units offer better weather protection and safety

Passengers wait at one of the BMA’s new-look bus shelters. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has defended the transparency of a bus shelter procurement project following claims of improper design for sun and rain protection, as well as seating capacity.

The BMA plans to procure two models: one measuring 2.3 by 3 metres with seating capacity for three and a cost of around 230,000 baht, and another measuring 2.3m by 6m that can seat up to six people and will cost 320,000 baht.

However, some critics have questioned the shelters’ functionality, saying weather protection and seating are inadequate.

BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala responded on Tuesday by saying the designs had to follow pedestrian safety protocol to ensure the shelters do not obstruct pathways or impede foot traffic.

He said 90 units have been fully built and installed so far.

Thirty were procured under the 2023 fiscal budget and the other 60 under the 2024 budget. An additional 29 units are under construction, using the 2024 fiscal budget.

A budget to install 300 more units has been approved for the 2025 fiscal year.

Sithiporn Somkitsan, director of the BMA’s Traffic and Transportation Department, said the construction budget covers the relocation of utilities, reinforced concrete foundations, steel frame assembly, metal sheet roofing, gutters, benches, lighting systems and electricity connections.

He said the construction cost adheres to government procurement regulations and the amount would be further reduced through electronic bidding.

The project was conceived under a universal design concept to provide access to all members of the public including people with disabilities.

The bus shelters are built to be durable, providing rain protection with large roofs and clear acrylic back panels to ensure no visual obstructions or blind spots for security.

Public transport development, such as adding new bus stops and real-time bus tracking information, is under way to encourage more people to use public transport, he said.

People who wish to report any issues with the shelters can use the Traffy Fondue Line account or the BMA hotline (1555).