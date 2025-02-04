Thai PM to meet Xi in Beijing, attend Asian Winter Games

Paetongtarn has busy schedule for first official trip to China from Feb 5-8

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra aims to strengthen ties with China in several areas, particularly their long-term investment partnership, during her four-day official visit starting on Wednesday, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

The government will step up efforts to promote the long-term investment partnership in areas that are crucial to achieving the transition to a greener and more digital society, such as by promoting the electric vehicle and semiconductor industries, and data centres, Ms Paetongtarn said during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

The premier also stressed the need for ministries and agencies to ensure the safety of foreign tourists and devise measures to crack down on transnational crime syndicates, particularly call-centre gangs using the kingdom as a transit route to traffic their victims, Mr Jirayu said.

The PM instructed the relevant agencies to support efforts to promote cultural and soft power exchanges between the two countries as preparations are being made for the arrival of another pair of giant pandas on loan from China to mark the 50th anniversary of Sino-Thai relations this year.

Ms Paetongtarn said on Tuesday she had high hopes for her visit to China from Feb 5-8. “I am very excited. It is expected to be a good trip,” she said.

She will meet President Xi Jinping to discuss a wide range of issues and then travel north to attend the 9th Asian Winter Games Opening Ceremony in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, at the invitation of Prime Minister Li Qiang.

In addition to aa meeting with Mr Li, she is expected to meet with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

Ms Paetongtarn will also engage in talks with Chinese and Thai business executives to strengthen the business partnership between the two countries.

Her visit marks the beginning of the Golden Jubilee year for Thailand-China Friendship as they fete 50 years of diplomatic ties.

It will also reaffirm Thailand’s commitment to advancing the shared goals of promoting people’s safety and well-being, as well as the future-readiness of the people of both countries, while deepening their mutual understanding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.