Five Thais set to return home Saturday

Maris: Working to free last hostage

The five Thais recently released after being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas for over a year, will arrive home on Saturday, according to Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

He on Tuesday provided an update on the efforts to repatriate them from Israel.

The returning Thai workers are Sathien Suwannakham, Pongsak Thaenna, Watchara Sriaou, Surasak Rumnao and Bannawat Saethao.

Initial reports suggested their return is scheduled for Saturday, though the final decision will depend on their physical and mental health.

Mr Maris said Israeli authorities and all relevant agencies had been instructed to follow recommendations from doctors before proceeding with the repatriation. As for the one remaining Thai hostage, the minister said his status cannot yet be determined, and the ministry is doing its best to find out.

Discussions with friendly nations and Israeli authorities are ongoing.

The Thai government is working through diplomatic channels with both sides.

Due to the sensitivity of the matter, operations must be conducted discreetly. However, he expressed hope for positive news soon.

The deaths of two Thais have been officially confirmed, and the minister has requested their repatriation also.

Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Thailand's role in supporting the ceasefire negotiations, which led to the release of more Thai hostages.

The Israeli leader also urged Thailand to continue working with Israel and other nations to secure the release of the remaining Thai hostage.

The foreign minister attributed the release of the hostages to Thailand's strong relationship with various countries, including Qatar, Turkey, Iran, Egypt, the US and Israel.

"This clearly demonstrates our potential for collaborating with friends and allies. While the two sides are at opposite ends, we stand in the middle and can push for negotiations through our diplomatic channels."

He said further cooperation between the countries can serve as a "bridge builder", alongside the labour cooperation that has seen Thai workers become vital to Israel's agricultural sector.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said the five workers will receive moral and financial help upon their return.