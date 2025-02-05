Kamnan implicated in large-scale village fraud case

Officers from Nakhon Thai Police Station in Phitsanulok province have apprehended individuals involved in defrauding 140 villagers out of 41 million baht, including an award-winning sub-district chief.

The arrests, led by Pol Col Somboon Sidaeng, took place on Tuesday and involved 30-40 officers.

Armed with 10 arrest warrants, they targeted suspects implicated in a case of public fraud, which originated from complaints by 140 villagers.

They claimed losses totalling 41 million baht due to fraudulent activities related to the Na Kai Khia village fund in tambon Na Bua of Nakhon Thai district.

The operation divided officers into four teams to execute the warrants issued by the Nakhon Thai District Court on Monday.

They targeted various locations in Na Kai Khia village.

The prime suspect was Bunlam Maengna, who won an award for her outstanding role as a sub-district kamnan and who chairs the village fund. She was arrested with her husband, who is a member of the fund's board, at her home in tambon Na Bua.

During the arrest, Ms Bunlam initially appeared shocked but complied peacefully, embracing her mother in tears. She acknowledged the officers' work, saying, "The superintendent of the Nakhon Thai Police Station is just doing his job."

Both she and her husband were then escorted to the station for further questioning.

The remaining suspects, all members of the fund's board, face charges of public fraud and illegally soliciting loans with promises of returns exceeding legal interest rates. One of them turned themself in at the Nakhon Thai Police Station.