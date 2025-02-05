China backs Thai tech for lunar mission

Listen to this article

Supamas: 'Space role a landmark'

The cabinet has approved a collaboration between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) to develop a space environment monitoring device designed by Thai researchers, according to minister Supamas Isarabhakdi.

The device, called the Moon Aiming Thai-Chinese Hodoscope (Match), will be installed on China's Chang'e 7 lunar exploration mission, set to launch next year as part of the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project.

Ms Supamas revealed that the collaboration was proposed by the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) and Mahidol University and will be deployed on the lunar surface at the South Pole-Aitken Basin to measure cosmic rays from the galaxy and electrons from Jupiter.

It will also study high-energy particle interactions between Earth, the moon and the sun, she said.

According to the minister, this project represents the first time a Thai-developed space research instrument will be utilised in a deep space exploration mission.

Ms Supamas said this initiative reflects the government's commitment to advancing scientific research and developing human resources in space technology.

The Match instrument, developed by Narit and Mahidol University, has been designed to detect charged high-energy particles and analyse cosmic radiation levels in space. It will study radiation exposure from the moon's surface and the space environment surrounding it.

The device is currently in the assembly and testing phase, where its electronic compatibility and structural integrity are being evaluated.

One of the materials used to make the device is a magnesium alloy, a lightweight material that is 40% lighter than aluminium and commonly used in aerospace. She said that no government agency in Thailand has previously worked with this material for space applications.

Ultimately, Match will be integrated into the Chang'e 7 mission, reinforcing Thailand's presence in space exploration.

"This participation in the lunar research project marks a significant step in Thailand's space technology and innovation development. The initiative will foster international knowledge exchanges, enhance engineering capabilities and provide valuable scientific data that has never been studied before," she said.

This achievement will showcase Thailand's potential in space technology and readiness to join future exploration missions, said the minister.