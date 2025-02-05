27 tonnes of narcotics to be incinerated

Listen to this article

Officials from the Narcotics Control Board log seized illegal drugs that will be destroyed at an event in Samut Prakan on Thursday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

More than 27 tonnes of narcotics will be incinerated on Thursday as part of the Office of Narcotics Control Board's (ONCB) drug eradication efforts.

Apikit Chrojprasert, deputy secretary-general of the ONCB, along with police and other officials, on Tuesday attended an event to prepare for a large-scale incineration of the illegal drugs.

He said the total weight of the confiscated drugs during the past two months was 27.51 tonnes seized in 151 cases, including methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, ketamine, cocaine, ecstasy, "happy water", and other substances.

The ONCB has worked with certain agencies -- including the Food and Drug Administration, the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, the Department of Medical Sciences, the Police Forensic Science Office and the Highway Police Division -- to ensure that every step of the destruction process is conducted transparently and under surveillance.

Mr Apikit said all seized drugs are scientifically tested to confirm their authenticity before they are destroyed.

The process adheres strictly to ONCB regulations, ensuring transparency and public confidence that these narcotics will be eradicated.

"The premier has declared drug suppression as a national agenda," he said, adding that the drug incineration ceremony would take place at Akkhie Prakarn Public Co Ltd in Samut Prakan.

The ONCB will livestream the entire process on its social media platforms, allowing the public to see and participate in the fight against narcotics, he added.