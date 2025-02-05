Japan holds seminar on fake goods

Listen to this article

Japan is helping Thailand distinguish counterfeit goods from genuine Japanese products and has provided Thai officials with a handbook of product identification.

The Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro) and Thailand's Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) on Tuesday held a Thailand-Japan IP protection training seminar to counter intellectual property violations.

The event was attended by representatives from the Japanese government and companies as well as officials from relevant Thai agencies.

It aimed to provide information regarding the ownership of IP rights, boost efficiency in product identification through training and discuss new countermeasures to thwart IP infringement.

A "Counterfeit Identification Points" reference book was also presented to the DIP and Thailand Customs Department to aid the screening of goods that imitate the products of seven Japanese manufacturers.

Jetro president Kuroda Junichiro said violations of IP rights hurt innovation and creativity among IP rights holders and can also pose risks to consumers.

"Effective enforcement of IP rights helps protect the holders of original design and invention patents while creating a better business climate for further investment," he said.

Arwut Wongsawas, DIP deputy director-general, said Thailand has put IP protection on the national agenda and has long acted to suppress IP infringement in all forms.

"Thailand realises the importance of having appropriate measures to protect IP rights to create confidence among the rights holders, traders and investors, both Thai and foreign nationals," he noted.

However, he admitted Thailand still lacks expertise in distinguishing imported counterfeit products from genuine ones.

"Counterfeit products today are harder to distinguish, and it takes a high skill level to screen them," he said.

Mr Arwut expressed his appreciation for the assistance from the Japanese experts.

According to the Department of Intellectual Property, 1,226 IP infringement cases were reported from January to November last year, with 2,724,757 items seized.

In August, the department destroyed 1,249,588 counterfeit and pirated items, with an estimated value exceeding 325 million baht.