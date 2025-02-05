Power cut off to scam centres along Myanmar border

Listen to this article

Shwe Kokko town in Myawaddy, Myanmar, is one of the towns affected by the decision to cut off power to border regions where scam gangs operate with impunity. (Screenshot)

The Provincial Electricity Authority on Wednesday morning cut off the power it was supplying to border regions in Myanmar, a move targeting the large number of scam centres based there.

The disconnection was implemented from the PEA control centre at its headquarters in Bangkok about 9am.

The electricity supply was cut off at five points:

Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge-Myawaddy

Ban Huay Muang-Myawaddy

Three Pagodas-Payathongzu

Ban Mueang Daeng-Tachileik

First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge-Tachileik.

The move was overseen by Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

He said the government stopped the power supply because the electricity was being used in a way that caused trouble for Thailand and affected its security.

The power users would have to correct the problem themselves. The Foreign Affairs Ministry would coordinate on the matter with the Myanmar government, he said.

Mr Anutin also said a previous cabinet resolution that allowed Thai electricity sales to areas of neighbouring countries near the border should be amended to include regulations to facilitate combating the scams being perpetrated from near the border.

The power blackout followed serious requests from the Chinese government for Thailand to deny resources to call scam gangs that were harming Chinese citizens. A Chinese actor was among the victims and was reportedly enticed into the gangs' arms by a compatriot.