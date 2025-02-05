No chlorate tainted soft drinks sold in Thailand

Listen to this article

Some of the products from the Belgian plant subject to the recall. (Photo courtesy Food Safety News)

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that no soft drinks produced at a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Europe and found to be contaminated with chlorate were imported into Thailand.

Last month, Coca-Cola recalled some of its soft drinks in Europe after detecting high levels of chlorate in products from its plant in Ghent, Belgium. Chlorate is produced when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatmeni and food processing.

FDA deputy secretary-general Lertchai Lertvut on Wednesday sought to allay what he said was growing public concern in the wake of the reports.

The FDA had investigated and found that no Coca-Cola soft drinks from the Belgian plant were imported to Thailand. Most imported soft drinks came from other Asean countries, such as Laos and Singapore, Mr Lertchai, said.

Coca-Cola said in a statement that the recall was focused on Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Mr Lertchai said the FDA strictly checked all imports of food and drinks, and also made random checks on products to ensure they met safety standards.