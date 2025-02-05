Bangkok smog red lines, unsafe air in 15 provinces

Thick smog covers Don Mueang airport in Bangkok last Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Bangkok residents suffered on Wednesday, with smog levels at red hazardous-to-health levels, and unsafe levels of ultrafine dust recorded in 15 of the 76 provinces, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

Gistda’s report on the levels of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) at 1pm showed red levels of the ultrafine dust at 75.3 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.

Fifteen provinces outside Bangkok faced orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5 ranging from 37.7 to 64.4µg/m³.

In descending order, the provinces were Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Samut Songkhram, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Suphan Buri, Rayong, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chon Buri, Phrae, Kanchanaburi and Ang Thong.

Forty-eight provinces in the North, the Central Plain and the Northeast had moderate air quality represented by yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 25.3 to 37.3µg/m³. They included Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Mae Hong Son and Nong Khai.

Thirteen provinces in the South had good air quality with green PM2.5 levels ranging from 16.5 to 24.3µg/m³.

In descending order they were Satun, Yala, Pattani, Trang, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Krabi, Chumphon, Ranong, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Phangnga and Phuket.