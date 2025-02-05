Tutoring school owner faces rape charge

Listen to this article

PATHUM THANI: The owner of a well-known tutoring school in this province has been arrested on charges of raping one student and sexually molesting two others.

Police arrested Pairat Pipitwatthanaphol, 52, at his house in Sam Khok district after investigating a complaint initiated by from Pavena Hongsakul, the founder of the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women.

Ms Pavena earlier took three families to meet Pol Col Wiwat Assawawiboon, chief of the Muang district police station. They gave statements about alleged sexual abuse of children aged 14, 15 and 18.

Ms Pavena was first approached by the parents of an 18-year-old girl. They said that their daughter, a Mathayom Suksa 6 (Grade 12) student with a dream of studying pharmacy, took a tutorial course at Mr Pairat’s school, which had a good record for helping students gain admission to medicine faculties. The girl had studied there since she was in Mathayom Suksa 2.

According to the parents, the suspect raped their daughter after a class on Oct 19 last year. They said further assaults followed but the girl continued studying at the school. On Dec 15, after she finished taking her GAT/PAT exams, she decided to tell her parents what had happened as she no longer wanted to study there.

On Dec 17, the parents sought help from Ms Pavena. The girl said two other students, aged 14 and 15, were also molested. Ms Pavena later contacted the parents of the two other victims.

Police sought approval from the Pathum Thani Provincial Court to issue a warrant for the arrest of Mr Pairat after receiving the results of the 18-year-old’s medical examination.

Police were preparing to take the suspect to court after they finish questioning him. They plan to oppose bail and press for his detention, said Pol Col Wiwat.

The parents of the two other victims were expected to file charges later, he added.