Chon Buri police debunk Briton’s ‘Thai holiday hell’ tale

Pattaya case ‘did not stem from a trivial accident’ as portrayed by Daily Mail, says chief

Chon Buri Provincial Police have officially refuted British media reports about mistreatment of a tourist by Pattaya police, presenting evidence of drunken misconduct and property damage.

The widely read report in the Daily Mail on Feb 2 said that Andrew Hopkins, 55, was arrested, assaulted and extorted for 15,000 baht by Pattaya police merely for bumping into a directional sign.

Pol Maj Gen Thawatkiat Jindakuansanong, commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, on Wednesday issued an official statement to the British Embassy and the media outlet. He called for a correction of the “misleading” report, which he said had tarnished the reputation of Pattaya, its police force and Thai law enforcement.

The account in the Daily Mail is highly inaccurate, said Pol Col Chatree Suksiri, deputy commander and spokesperson for Chon Buri Provincial Police. He emphasised that the tourist’s arrest was due to disruptive behaviour and property damage — not because of a trivial accident as portrayed in the report.

He said the incident occurred on Nov 22, 2024, when Mr Hopkins, reportedly intoxicated, caused a disturbance by shouting loudly and damaging an automatic entrance gate at the Hi-Park Residence in Pattaya.

The property owner reported him to the police, who attempted to calm him at the scene. When he refused to cooperate, he was taken into custody and charged accordingly. The property owner later requested the cancellation of his visa.

After his release, Mr Hopkins, who weighs 135kg, returned to the same location and once again disturbed the residents, prompting a renewed police response.

Pol Col Chatree said the arrest was made in accordance with legal procedures in response to citizen complaints and property damage.

The Daily Mail quoted Mr Hopkins as saying: “They threw me onto the back of a pickup truck and locked me in a cell for around 36 hours.

“An English guy in there told me to just do what they say, and they’d let me go. Eventually, an Italian man arrived and told me I had to pay 15,000 baht in cash to be released.”

Pol Col Chatree said there was no instance of extortion; “rather, the police had secured Mr Hopkins’ valuables — documenting every step before and after their return upon his release.”

Mr Hopkins made numerous other claims in the article about loss of his credit and debit cards and theft of cash, but said that when he was finally released he was “strangely” handed £120 in cash and left to find his way home.

He is now pursuing claims with Airbnb’s insurers and his own travel insurance, while the UK Home Office has lodged a formal complaint with Thai authorities, the Daily Mail reported.

Pol Col Chatree reiterated that the handling of Mr Hopkins’ case was above-board and followed procedures.

“The Pattaya City Police strictly adhere to legal procedures to maintain public order and protect law-abiding citizens,” he said. “Anyone who believes they have been treated unfairly can seek assistance from us 24/7 or call 191.”