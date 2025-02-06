Chinese and Thai leaders step up fight against cross-border crime

Xi Jinping hails ‘strong measures’ taken by Thailand in talks with visiting PM Paetongtarn

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. (Photo: Government House)

BEIJING - The leaders of Thailand and China agreed on Thursday to further strengthen law-enforcement cooperation to crack down on call centre scams and other crimes that have emerged as major cross-border concerns.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the two countries to continue cooperation to clamp down on criminal activities in the region to protect people, Xinhua News Agency said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand is willing to work with China and other neighbouring countries to put an end to scams, gambling fraud and other illicit activities, it added.

The issue was raised in talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the second day of Ms Paetongtarn’s four-day official visit to China.

Mr Xi thanked Ms Paetongtarn for the “strong measures” Thailand has taken against gangs targeting Chinese people, most recently shutting off power to three crime hubs just across the border from Thailand.

“The two sides must continue to strengthen cooperation in security, law enforcement and judicial cooperation” in order to “protect people’s lives and property”, he added.

As the pair were meeting, 61 people rescued from scam centres in Myanmar were being returned to Thailand, Thai defence ministry spokesman Thanathip Sawangsang said.

“There are about 34 Chinese. The rest come from Indonesia, Ethiopia and other countries in Africa,” he told AFP.

Ms Paetongtarn said Thailand placed importance on intercepting criminal gang members who use the kingdom as a transit point to other countries, through an alert system with China, according to a statement from Government House. She also assured safety for tourists visiting the country, it added.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives in Beijing to begin an official visit to China on Wednesday. Long-term investment partnerships rank high on the agenda for her visit. (Photo: Government House)

After her talks with Mr Xi, Ms Paetongtarn met with Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People’s Congress. Their meeting focused on establishing various agreements between the two governments, in the areas of economics, trade and investment, aimed at benefiting both nations.

Ms Paetongtarn said earlier that at least 14 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) would be signed between Thailand and China in various areas during her visit.

The agreements include reaffirmation of the two countries’ mutual intention to complete the ongoing Thai-Chinese high-speed train project and connect it with the high-speed rail system in neighbouring Laos.

The prime minister said her visit would also touch on the proposed Land Bridge megaproject in southern Thailand and discuss extending cooperation in trade and investment between both countries. Talks to arrange the loan of two pandas from China are also on the agenda.

On Thursday afternoon Ms Paetongtarn met with members of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in China (TCCC). Chamber vice-president Phaichit Viboontanasarn said the world is facing many challenges, but the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China relations offers an opportunity to overcome obstacles and strengthen cooperation. He also suggested promoting “soft power” and improving investment facilitation.

On Friday, Ms Paetongtarn is due to leave Beijing for Harbin, where she will attend the opening of the 2025 Asian Winter Games. She will meet Thai athletes and attend the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, said government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Wednesday the cabinet approved a proposal for Thailand to sign an MoU with China on new cooperation in using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

The memorandum was expected to be signed on Thursday in Beijing.