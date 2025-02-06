PM to address online fraud, strengthen links with China

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives in Beijing to begin an official three-day visit to China on Wednesday. Long-term investment partnerships rank high on the agenda for her visit. (Photo: Government House)

Bilateral cooperation to end call centres and other online scams targeting Thais will be a key topic Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will broach with Beijing during her official trip to China.

The premier said she will meet President Xi Jinping, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Zhao Leji on Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues of cooperation between the two countries.

Ms Paetongtarn said Thailand stands ready to protect the safety of all visitors including those from China. She will ask China to look into online platforms that spread false information about tourism in the country.

She also stressed the importance of joining hands to stamp out call centre scams and other online criminal activity. This may require technological support to deal with the problem.

Ms Paetongtarn said at least 14 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) would be signed between Thailand and China in various areas during her visit.

The MoUs include the mutual intention to complete the ongoing Thai-Chinese high-speed train project and connect it with the high-speed rail system in neighbouring Laos.

The prime minister said her visit would touch on Thailand's Land Bridge megaproject and discuss extending Thai-Chinese cooperation in trade and investment.

On the sidelines of her visit, she will also meet members of the Thai-Chinese business associations in China while seeking the loan of a couple of pandas from China.

Tomorrow, Ms Paetongtarn is due to leave Beijing for Harbin, where she will attend the opening of the 2025 Asian Winter Games. She will meet Thai athletes and attend the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, said government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub.

Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi said on Wednesday the cabinet approved a proposal for Thailand to sign an MoU with China on new cooperation in using nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

The MoU is expected to be signed on Thursday in Beijing.