Mother seeks help for her missing son

A woman filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) yesterday regarding her missing 21-year-old son, who may have been lured into joining a call scam gang in Poipet, Cambodia, by a woman he met on social media.

The mother, Khajorn Somjai, 48, along with her eldest son, Boonlong U-Nak, 27, met CSD police to report the disappearance of her youngest son, Jetsarit Phumjai.

They were accompanied by Thamanant Taengtim, also known as Ja Kings Saphan Mai, an online petitioner.

Ms Khajorn said Mr Jetsarit was last seen on Jan 26 around 4.30pm, saying he was going to meet a woman friend he had connected with on Instagram.

He was spotted leaving in a green-yellow taxi in front of a convenience store and has not made contact since.

Ms Khajorn said he disappeared with only one set of clothing and had no identification documents with him.

The following day, Mr Jetsarit sent a message to one of his sisters, saying he had been lured to work in Poipet.

He claimed that after getting into the taxi, he was assaulted and drugged by the woman and her gang.

His face was covered with a garbage bag while he was transported to Poipet.

Mr Jetsarit informed his family that he was forced to work as an operator for a call centre scam gang. He was made to follow a scripted dialogue to deceive victims in Thailand.

He also claimed that at least 50 Thai nationals were working for the gang to clear a two-million-baht debt.

To escape, they would either have to pay the gang two million baht or risk physical assault if they attempted to flee, he said.

Ms Khajorn said the family reported the case to Chorakhe Noi police station upon receiving Mr Jetsarit's message.

The family suspects the woman he met online may be a decoy working for the gang, responsible for luring victims into their operation.

Believing that she is still in Thailand, Mr Jetsarit's sister attempted to contact her, Ms Khajorn added.

Mr Boonlong said the family's last contact with Mr Jetsarit was on Feb 2, between 10 and 11pm, before he went silent -- presumably because the gang had confiscated his phone.

Mr Thamanant called on the government, particularly PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to take action on the case.