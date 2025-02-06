No dodgy soft drinks here: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says no chlorate-contaminated soft drinks from a Coca-Cola bottling plant in Europe have been imported here.

Last month, Coca-Cola recalled some soft drinks in Europe after detecting high levels of chlorate in products from its plant in Ghent, Belgium. Chlorate is produced when chlorine-based disinfectants are used in water treatment and food processing.

FDA deputy secretary-general Lertchai Lertvut yesterday sought to allay what he said was growing public concern in the wake of the recall reports.

The FDA investigated and found no Coca-Cola soft drinks from the Belgian plant were imported here. Most soft drink imports come from other Asean countries, such as Laos and Singapore, Mr Lertchai said.

Coca-Cola said the recall was focused on Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Mr Lertchai said the FDA strictly checks all food and drink imports, and also makes random checks on products to ensure they meet safety standards.