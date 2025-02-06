Four Thai crewmen in Myanmar ‘not forgotten’, says government

Naval patrol vessels dock in Ranong after rescuing crew from Thai trawlers that three Myanmar warships fired upon, on Nov 30. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists there has been no let-up in efforts to secure the release of four Thai fishermen detained by Myanmar after their vessels strayed into disputed waters last November.

The crewmen are being held in Myanmar border town of Kawthaung.

MFA Vice Minister Ras Chalee Chan said on Wednesday that the ministry will continue to seek the release of the four.

The ministry and officials are actively exploring all avenues to bring them back home.

However, diplomatic negotiations require time and patience, with a similar effort leading to the recent release of Thai hostages in Gaza, he said.

While the ministry's work has not been widely reported in the media, this does not mean the government is ignoring the fishermen.

Publicising details of a negotiation risks putting unnecessary pressure on Myanmar authorities and complicating matters. The ministry has urged the public to have faith in its efforts to secure the release of the Thai crew members.

Mr Ras said the government understands the concerns of the detainees' families. The Consular Affairs Department has opened a 24-hour hotline for the families at 0-2572-8442.

Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said meetings have been held with Myanmar authorities at all levels and letters from families requesting the release of the detainees have been submitted.

The ministry is also looking to have the House Committee on Armed Forces visit the men.

Since their arrest on Nov 30 last year, the ministry has been in regular contact with Myanmar authorities and offered assistance to the detainees' families in Ranong.

In addition, diplomats at the Royal Thai Embassy in Yangon have accompanied families on visits to see the detainees in Kawthaung and further visits are planned, Mr Nikorndej said.

Given the Thai-Myanmar relations, the ministry must act with caution and patience, he said.