Residents seek legal help over Alpine land dispute

Listen to this article

Residents affected by the revocation of land ownership linked to the Alpine Golf Club controversy have sought legal assistance from the Lawyers Council of Thailand (LCT).

Wira Kaewsaitip, representing more than 10 affected residents, yesterday submitted a formal request to the LCT, seeking legal support. The request was received by LCT president Wichien Chubthaisong.

Mr Wira said he was acting on behalf of residents of the Samakkhi community in Khlong Luang, who purchased over 200 plots in the Alpine Golf Club housing project in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district. This includes 30 to 40 families who have built homes on the land.

He acquired an 80-square-wah property in 2010 through a hire-purchase agreement worth over three million baht.

Other residents have invested in single- or two-storey homes on plots ranging from 100 to 200 square wah, with damages exceeding one million baht per household.

Following the Interior Ministry's order to revoke land ownership in the housing estate, residents have been left in a state of uncertainty, concerned about their right to reside there and legal liabilities such as payments for communal electricity and security services, Mr Wira said.

Previous appeals to government agencies, including the Department of Special Investigation, the Interior Ministry, and the Department of Lands, have yielded no clear resolution, he said.

As a result, the residents have turned to the LCT to explore legal recourse, including potential civil lawsuits against state agencies or private entities to seek compensation for their losses, Mr Wira explained.

The Alpine Golf Club land was originally donated by a widow, Noem Chamnanchartsakda, to Wat Dhammamikaramvoraviharn in Prachuap Khiri Khan in 1971. After her death, the Mahamongkut Ratchawittayalai Foundation, appointed as executor of her estate, sold the land to Alpine Real Estate and the Alpine Golf and Sports Club, in which Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was a shareholder.

In 2017, the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases ruled that former Pheu Thai leader Yongyuth Wichaidit had abused his power in 2002 by allowing the sale of monastic land for the Alpine Golf Club while serving as acting permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry. In 2019, the Appeal Court upheld a two-year prison sentence imposed by the lower court.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission, which investigated the sale, found Yongyuth was at fault for overturning a Land Department order that had revoked the sale of the 732-rai monastic land to Alpine Real Estate. The Council of State later deemed the sale illegal, as the land was designated for monastic use, leading land officials to cancel the transaction.

Mr Wira yesterday said residents had purchased their homes and land legally and in good faith, with land deeds issued by the DoL. However, the legal dispute has prevented them from mortgaging or selling their properties, causing significant distress -- particularly for those still repaying bank loans. He said their grievances were not politically motivated.

Mr Wichien said the LCT will establish a working group to provide legal assistance.

He outlined three possible approaches to addressing the issue, one involving Wat Thammikaram -- the land's original owner -- leasing it to the current occupants, subject to approval from religious authorities.