CAAT approves passenger service charge hike

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) board yesterday approved a 25-baht increase in the passenger service charge (PSC) at seven provincial airports.

The increase, proposed by the Department of Airports (DoA), will apply to DoA-supervised airports in Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok.

The approval was granted during the CAAT board meeting yesterday. Following the increase, the PSC will rise to 425 baht per passenger for international flights and 75 baht per passenger for domestic flights, said Chayatan Phromsorn, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and deputy chairman of the CAAT commissioner board. The affected airports have introduced three automated service systems for passengers: Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE), Common Use Self Service (CUSS), and Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD).

However, Mr Chayatan said the PSC increase will not take effect until the systems have been inspected by the CAAT. Additionally, the increase must be announced at least four months in advance of the systems being declared operational. Also yesterday, the CAAT board approved the closure of Thai Smile Airways Co Ltd, which operated Thai Smile Airways. This follows its merger with Thai Airways International (THAI). Thai Smile Airways, THAI's low-cost subsidiary, merged with the parent airline in 2023.