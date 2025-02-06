Thai provincial airport passenger service charge rising

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) board has approved a 25-baht increase in the passenger service charge (PSC) at seven provincial airports.

The increase, proposed by the Department of Airports, will apply to its airports in Krabi, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Phitsanulok.

The new passenger service charge will be 425 baht per passenger for international flights and 75 baht for domestic flights, said Chayatan Phromsorn, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Transport and deputy chairman of the CAAT.

The affected airports have introduced three automated service systems for passengers: Common Use Terminal Equipment, Common Use Self Service, and Common Use Bag Drop.

However, Mr Chayatan said the increase will not take effect until the systems have been inspected by the CAAT.

Additionally, the increase must be announced at least four months in advance of the systems being declared operational.

The CAAT board on Wednesday also formally endorsed the closure of Thai Smile Airways Co Ltd, which operated Thai Smile Airways, following the budget carrier's merger with parent Thai Airways International (THAI).