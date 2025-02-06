Eight migrants found under pile of corn

Workers from Myanmar said they were bound for jobs in Samut Prakan

Soldiers from the Ratchamanu Task Force pull illegal migrants out from under a pile of corn kernels where they were hiding on Thursday in the border district of Mae Sot in Tak province. (Screenshot)

TAK - Eight illegal migrants from Myanmar who were hiding under a pile of corn were arrested along with a truck driver in the border district of Mae Sot on Thursday.

The discovery was made after soldiers from the Ratchamanu Task Force stopped a 10-wheel truck at a checkpoint about 1am. They said the driver, identified as Saitharn, 36, looked suspicious during questioning, so they asked to search the vehicle.

The truck was carrying corn kernels, and soldiers spotted some movement in the pile. They discovered eight Myanmar nationals — six men and two women — beneath a cloth sheet under the pile.

The migrants said they were on their way to jobs in Samut Prakan province. The driver admitted transporting foreign workers who had entered Thailand illegally.

The driver and the workers were held in custody and would face prosecution at the Mae Sot station.