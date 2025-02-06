600,000 speed pills seized in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Two suspects arrested with shipment that originated in northern Thailand

Listen to this article

A Thai man and his Myanmar accomplice are asked to point out parcels containing 600,000 speed pills following their arrest in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat on Thursday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT - A Thai man and a Myanmar national were arrested with 600,000 speed pills seized in Thung Song district on Thursday. The drugs, sent from northern Thailand, were destined for dealers in this southern district.

A combined team of local officials, border patrol police and officers from the Thung Song police station arrested the two men — Weerachai Latae, 28, of Thepha district in Songkhla, and Sai Aik Lam, 21, of Myanmar — at a house in tambon Nong Hong, where the pills were seized, said Somkhid Kansuwan, chief of Thung Song district.

Police were acting on information that large quantities of drugs were being smuggled from the North pending deliveries to customers in the southern province via a logistics company.

Police then asked the company to inspect parcels sent from the North and found that there were 12 suspicious parcels sent from Chiang Mai. Officers then asked employees of the logistics firm to send the parcels to the house marked in the address.

When the two suspects came out of the house to receive the parcels, officers were waiting to arrest them.

During questioning, Mr Weerachai and his accomplice reportedly said a drug dealer had sent the parcels from Chiang Mai.

The two suspects were handed over to investigators at the Thung Song police station for legal action.