Bomb explodes at garbage truck depot in Narathiwat

Listen to this article

Firefighters spray water to douse a fire in the parking area for garbage trucks in the compound of tambon Rueso municipality in Narathiwat around noon on Thursday. No casualties were reported. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT - A bomb exploded at a parking area for garbage trucks at the municipal offices in Rueso district of this southern province on Thursday afternoon. No casualties were reported.

Loud bangs like explosives were heard around 12.30pm in the area where the trucks were parked and flames quickly erupted.

Firefighters and three fire trucks were dispatched to the scene to douse the fire which was spreading quickly. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.

Firefighters were still trying to control the blaze.