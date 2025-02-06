Robotic surgery improves cancer treatment

Health minister says 100 patients expected to benefit from programme over the next year

High-quality treatment will allow Thai cancer patients to return to their normal lives faster, says Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin.

The Thai Ministry of Public Health has introduced a robot-assisted surgery programme to improve access to advanced cancer treatment, reduce death rates and enhance patients’ quality of life.

Robotic surgery will be offered to about 100 cancer patients between March this year and April 2026, in collaboration with Rajavithi Hospital and other medical institutions, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said.

Speaking at an event to mark World Cancer Day 2025 on Tuesday, the minister said Thailand records about 140,000 new cases and 83,000 deaths from cancer annually. The ministry is improving cancer care by expanding screening, treatment and rehabilitation.

“We want people to have access to modern, high-quality treatment so they can return to their normal lives faster,” he said. Robot-assisted surgery offers more precision, fewer complications and quicker recovery for patients.

World Cancer Day is observed every year on Feb 4 to raise awareness about cancer prevention and treatment. From 2025 to 2027, the campaign follows the theme United by Unique, highlighting the importance of individual and community efforts in the fight against cancer.